C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $555,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after buying an additional 336,605 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,324,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $215.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $221.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.49. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

