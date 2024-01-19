C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,425,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $927,210,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after purchasing an additional 475,622 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after purchasing an additional 615,485 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $179.45. 49,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,408. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $179.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

