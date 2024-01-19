C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $356,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MLPA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. 4,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

