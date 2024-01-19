C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $572,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after buying an additional 3,410,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after acquiring an additional 969,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 886,739 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

