C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.49. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

