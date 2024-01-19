C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $148.63. The company has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

