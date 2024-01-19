C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,830 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,083,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $74.33. 142,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,517. The firm has a market cap of $899.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $76.83.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.