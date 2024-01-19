Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $279.01 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.23 and a 1 year high of $279.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $8,255,054. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

