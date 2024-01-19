CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

CAMP opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 198,983 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,023 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 963,594 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

