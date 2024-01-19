Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $60.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LBPH. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $565.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

