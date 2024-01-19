Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXGN

AxoGen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.25. 73,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 272.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 68.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.