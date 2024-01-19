Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,923 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.89% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,562. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.17 and a one year high of $94.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

