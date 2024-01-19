Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,021 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,447 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after acquiring an additional 982,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,601,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,826,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after buying an additional 558,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,158 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

