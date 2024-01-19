Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after acquiring an additional 190,011 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,860,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.