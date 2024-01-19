Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 824,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. 2,481,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,496. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

