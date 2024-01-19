Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of BAB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. 22,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,977. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

