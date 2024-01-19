Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 979,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,757. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

