Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $68.75. 8,461,923 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

