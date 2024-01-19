Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 355 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after buying an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.36. 8,089,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,228,938. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $382.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.31. The company has a market capitalization of $980.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

