Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 589 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 354,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.82. The stock had a trading volume of 533,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,155. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

