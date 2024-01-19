Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 600 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.80. 728,594 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

