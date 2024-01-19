Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $315.12 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.92. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

