Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:MDT opened at $86.29 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
