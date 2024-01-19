Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $822.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Centerspace by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

