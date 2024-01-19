Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.28 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chain has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $34.39 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,053,663,471 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

