Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after buying an additional 1,582,656 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. 1,448,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,681. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

