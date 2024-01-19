Channing Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.7% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.2 %

Booking stock traded up $41.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,570.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,853. The stock has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,289.69 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,344.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,114.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

