Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.6% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.63. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.