Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.71. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.