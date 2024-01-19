Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £610,945.32 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £610,945.32 ($777,383.03).
Shares of LON:CHG opened at GBX 353 ($4.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £967.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,715.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 301.38. Chemring Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 360.39 ($4.59).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.
Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.
