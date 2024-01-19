Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £610,945.32 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £610,945.32 ($777,383.03).

Chemring Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:CHG opened at GBX 353 ($4.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £967.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,715.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 301.38. Chemring Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 360.39 ($4.59).

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.71) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chemring Group

About Chemring Group

(Get Free Report)

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.