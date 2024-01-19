Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $5.81 on Friday, hitting $235.84. 1,059,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average of $212.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $236.17.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.