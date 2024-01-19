CIBC Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.56.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$48.26.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.442236 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

