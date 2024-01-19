CIBC Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$22.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.04.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.34 and a 1-year high of C$21.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.16.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1025641 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile



Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

