Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $93.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.5 %

C stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

