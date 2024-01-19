Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

NYSE:CFG opened at $31.60 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $192,928,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

