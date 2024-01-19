Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.