Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

