Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,217,000 after acquiring an additional 186,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after acquiring an additional 109,059 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.49. 2,023,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,370. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

