Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,414 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.54. 1,783,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944,696. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

