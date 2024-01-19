Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $143.35 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,233,000 after purchasing an additional 421,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

