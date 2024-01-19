Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,034,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,757 shares of company stock valued at $63,458,222 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

