CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 96,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 47.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CME Group stock opened at $202.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.55. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $171.93 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.