Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Position Increased by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises 1.5% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KOF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. 19,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,201. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.