Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,409 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.64. 56,354,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,091,164. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $663.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.