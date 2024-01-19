Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $109.49 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.56. 1,891,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,564. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $440.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

