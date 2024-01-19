Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $35.32 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,114 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.2% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $35,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after buying an additional 449,897 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 682,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,850,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after buying an additional 116,816 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 59,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,110. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

