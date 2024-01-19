Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.57 and a 200 day moving average of $281.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.41 and a one year high of $309.99.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

