Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $76.85. 724,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,612. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

