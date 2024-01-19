Comparing Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.88 million 0.49 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Ascent Solar Technologies $468,141.00 5.46 -$19.75 million ($134.04) -0.01

Rubicon Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology 27.34% 24.04% 14.59% Ascent Solar Technologies -3,662.39% -7,017.74% -122.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rubicon Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Rubicon Technology beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It serves defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bensenville, Illinois.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

