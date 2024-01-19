Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.99

Shares of Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.99 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 79.74 ($1.01), with a volume of 553532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.01).

Concurrent Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of £68.85 million, a PE ratio of 4,020.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.46.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.